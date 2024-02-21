Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.