Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 72,910 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of Danaos worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

