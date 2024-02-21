Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

