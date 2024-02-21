Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of JFrog worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,445.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,445.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,529,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

