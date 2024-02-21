Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,249,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,878 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Qudian by 11,542.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,102,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Stock Down 0.8 %

QD opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 300.04% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

