Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232,041 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Weibo worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

