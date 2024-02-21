Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 249,226 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $395.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.