Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,481 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,259.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,031.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

