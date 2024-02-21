Acala Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.67 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Acala Token has a market cap of $96.13 million and $6.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.54 or 0.99800689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00167177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10265415 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,349,967.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.