AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 9.47% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

