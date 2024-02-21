Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.79

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.79 and traded as high as C$58.12. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$57.42, with a volume of 17,923 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

