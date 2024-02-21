Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.48. 539,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

