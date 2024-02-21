Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 644,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.67% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $376,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

