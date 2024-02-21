Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 1,652,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.