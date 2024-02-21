AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.99. Approximately 13,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

