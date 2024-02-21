Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.40.

Insulet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

