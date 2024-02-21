Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,911,000 after buying an additional 718,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,589,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

