Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,947 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

