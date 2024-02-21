Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. 1,409,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,607 shares of company stock valued at $201,252,861 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

