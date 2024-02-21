Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 466.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

