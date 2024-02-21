Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 13.73% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

