Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.611 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 16,388,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

