Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.59. Alight shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5,131,728 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Alight by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alight by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,449 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its position in Alight by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alight by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

