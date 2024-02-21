Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

