Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,740,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

