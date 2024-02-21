Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$611,800.00, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Alliance Mining

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.