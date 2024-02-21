Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Declares GBX 6.34 Dividend

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,172.95 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,067.60. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 933.33 ($11.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,194.41 ($15.04).
