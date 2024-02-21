Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Declares GBX 6.34 Dividend

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,172.95 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,067.60. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 933.33 ($11.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,194.41 ($15.04).

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

