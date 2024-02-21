Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $19.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Jonestrading cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PINE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 650,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.