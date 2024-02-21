Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $19.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Jonestrading cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
