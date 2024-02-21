Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.27, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,045 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,473 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALTR

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.