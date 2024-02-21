Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

