Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Altus Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.