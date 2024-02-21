Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Shares Down 2%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

