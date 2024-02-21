Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 put options.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,889. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 144.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

