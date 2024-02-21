Ameren (AEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.