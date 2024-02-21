American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,465. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

