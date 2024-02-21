AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.68. 116,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

