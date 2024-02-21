Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.33 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 849,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.42.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

