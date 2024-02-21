Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 million-$294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,592. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 578.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 933.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 52.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

