Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after buying an additional 1,640,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

