Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

  • 2/14/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/12/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
  • 2/5/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/25/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
  • 1/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.
  • 1/17/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 1/16/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.
  • 1/5/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

