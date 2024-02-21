Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

2/14/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/5/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

1/17/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/5/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

