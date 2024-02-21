Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Target Price at $108.60

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

