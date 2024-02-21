Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $54.25

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

