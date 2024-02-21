Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 1,056.14

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.30).

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Future

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

Future Stock Performance

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($686,038.28). Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 686.50 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £790.85 million, a P/E ratio of 731.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 730.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($18.82).

Future Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 319.15%.

About Future

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.