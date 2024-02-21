Analyzing DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) & Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Straumann’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.92 billion 1.79 -$950.00 million ($1.01) -32.78 Straumann $2.43 billion N/A $455.89 million N/A N/A

Straumann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Straumann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 3 4 0 2.57 Straumann 0 2 2 0 2.50

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus price target of $39.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Straumann.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -5.44% 10.91% 5.25% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Straumann on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. The Consumables segment offers endodontic products comprising drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions, which support root canal procedures; restorative products that include artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products. It also provides small equipment products, which comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

