Analyzing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -19.36 SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 1.54 $93.78 million $3.66 23.07

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 6.13% 14.14% 7.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SMA Solar Technology and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 SolarEdge Technologies 3 19 6 0 2.11

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats SMA Solar Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

