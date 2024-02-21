AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 45,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 253,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.30.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $325,422. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,350 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

