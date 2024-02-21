AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 6.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44. 45,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 253,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.30.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $325,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 181,350 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

