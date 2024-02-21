Anne Brennan Purchases 11,500 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.46 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$51,290.00 ($33,522.88).
The GPT Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.78.
The GPT Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.