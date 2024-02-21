Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).
Antofagasta Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Transactions at Antofagasta
In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
