APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.
APA Stock Performance
NASDAQ APA opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.
APA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
